Stocks in news: RIL, Wipro, PVR, Zee Entertainment and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 80 points to 15,710. On Wednesday, Sensex closed lower amid losses in ITC, HDFC twins and Infosys.

Sensex ended 85 points lower at 51,849 and Nifty inched up 1.35 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,576. ITC was the top loser on Sensex, shedding nearly 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL Tech, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: After record fundraising and debt prepayments, Reliance Industries now has a strong balance-sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines - telecom arm Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, firm's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

Wipro: The IT company said it has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $22.4 million (about Rs 160 crore).

Deepak Fertilisers: The company is holding talks with multiple foreign companies for potential partnerships, as it looks to hive off its key businesses into separate corporate entities, its chairman said.

PVR: The multiplex operator reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 289.12 crore in Q4 as the company continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Ruchi Soya: Patanjali Ayurveda controlled firm said it has made a foray into the nutraceuticals and wellness segment and will launch 10 products under the brand 'Patanjali' and 'Nutrela' initially. The company aims to have a range of products across various product categories in the next one year.

Muthoot Finance: The gold loan finance company reported a 22 per cent rise in profit at Rs 996 crore inQ4 against a standalone profit after tax of Rs 815 crore in the year-ago period.

Rossari Biotech: The speciality-Chemicals manufacturer announced the acquisition of Unitop Chemicals, a supplier of surfactants, emulsifiers, and specialty chemicals, for Rs 421 crore. Rossari will acquire 100 per cent of the equity capital of Unitop Chemicals.

Reliance Infrastructure: The Anil Ambani-led firm said its board will meet this week to consider raising funds through various means like issuing equity shares, rights issue and qualified institutional placement. Infusion of fresh liquidity will enhance the company's financial flexibility and enable it to become a zero-debt company by March next year.

Panacea Biotec: The drug firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.14 crore inQ4 against net loss of Rs 69.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

MTAR Technologies: The firm said its profit after tax rose 47 per cent to Rs 46.1 crore in FY21 against Rs 31.3 crore in the year ago period.

Zee Entertainment: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 56,62,573 equity shares in the media company at Rs 212.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Wipro: The company and Finastra announced a partnership to help corporate banks across Asia Pacific accelerate their digital transformation.