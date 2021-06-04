Stocks in news: Tata Motors, PNB, ABB Power Products, Anmol India and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 18.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 15,676. On Thursday, equity indices logged record closing highs led by gains in HDFC Bank, L&T and Titan despite negative cues from global markets. Sensex rallied 383 points to end at 52,232 and Nifty soared 114.15 points to end at its lifetime peak of 15,690.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

HFCL: Telecom gear maker Nokia and HFCL will take part in the Rs 12,195-crore telecom PLI scheme, for which registration will begin on Friday, company officials said.

PNB: The public sector lender will announce its Q4 and earnings for the last fiscal.

Arvind Fashions: The textile producers' net loss narrowed to Rs 99.45 crore in Q4, helped by higher revenue from operations. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 208.12 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

ABB: The engineering major said it has strengthened its commitment to reduce carbon emissions. On its way to reaching its ambitious science-based targets, the company commits to electrifying its vehicle fleet by 2030, sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and establishing energy efficiency targets.

Anmol India: The coal trading company, is going to be migrated to the mainboard of BSE and NSE from the BSE SME platform from Friday.

Tata Motors: The auto firm said its wholly-owned arm, TML Holdings Pte Ltd (TMLH) has raised $425 million (over Rs 3,100 crore) in unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used for refinancing loan and for other general corporate purposes.

ABB Power Products: The power generation firm said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from May 28. The company had closed the plant in Peenya, Bengaluru, from May 10 onwards in view of the COVID-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka.