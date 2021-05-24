Stocks in news: Adani Green, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, MCX and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 74.50 points or 0.49 percent lower at the 15,151.50 level. On Friday, Sensex closed 975 points higher at 50,540 and Nifty ended 269 points higher at 15,175. On Sensex, top gainers were HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank , Axis Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank rising up to 4.48%. Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The two- wheeler manufacturer on Saturday said it would resume vehicle manufacturing at all its factories from 24 March as cases of covid-19 infections have started falling across the country.

JSW Steel: The firm reported Q4FY21 consolidated net profit at Rs 4,191 crore from Rs 188 crore, while revenue rose 50.6 percent to Rs 26,934 crore from Rs 17,887 crore, YoY.

Jaypee Infratech: The creditors' panel of Jaypee Infratech will hold a meeting today to discuss submissions made by state-owned NBCC about its resolution plan, just before the start of the scheduled voting process on Suraksha group's offer.

Shree Cement: The company's Q4FY21 profit rose 30.5 percent to Rs 767.6 crore from Rs 588.1 crore and revenue climbed 22.2 percent to Rs 3,930.8 crore from Rs 3,217.5 crore, YoY.

JSW Steel: The company has termed media reports saying that it was weighing a bid for Liberty Steel's assets in the UK "speculative" and "misleading."

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender posted profit in Q4FY21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses. It reported a net profit of Rs 161 crore on the back of improvement in recoveries and decline in bad loans.

Multi Commodity Exchange: The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 27.60 per share for FY21.

Power Grid Corporation: The company's board and committee of creditors cleared a list of projects during their recent meetings. The board approved projects worth Rs 1,761,3 crore, while the committee cleared projects worth around Rs 441 crore.

Minda Industries: Its board approved the acquisition of 33,750 equity shares of special purpose vehicle CSE Dakshina Solar Private Ltd of face value Rs 10 apiece each at a premium of Rs 70, aggregating to Rs 27,00,000. With this acquisition, the company holds 27.55% of total paid-up share capital of the SPV.

Amara Raja: The battery manufacturer logged a 45% rise in profit before tax in Q4 of FY21 to Rs 873.33 crore from Rs 840.68 crore a year ago. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Adani Green: The company's unit Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has transferred 74% shareholding of MSEL to Adani Tradecom, it said in a regulatory filing.