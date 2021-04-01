Stock in news: Auto shares, SBI, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing, Edelweiss Financial

The Indian stock markets, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking firm global cues. Among the individual stocks, shares of State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, auto stocks will be in focus in Thursday's trading session.

Also read: Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 257 pts higher, Nifty at 14,791; HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus.

State Bank of India (SBI): The country's largest lender has inked a loan agreement of up to $1 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a wholly owned by the Japanese government. The PSU had signed a similar deal with JBIC in October last year.

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank: The central government has proposed to inject Rs 14,500 crore ($2 billion) into the Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and UCO Bank through zero-coupon bonds.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies, including Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp will be in focus as they will announce their monthly sales figures for March.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd: The promoter of the company, Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala, has sold 4.99 per cent equity stake in the company through an open market transaction.

Central Bank of India: The state-owned lender has called-off deal with Centrum Housing Finance to sell 64 per cent of its stake in the housing finance venture.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an arm of the company, has entered into an agreement to purchase a 100 per cent stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd for Rs 775 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Crisil has upgraded its outlook on the company to stable from negative and has reaffirmed long-term credit rating at "CRISIL AA". The short term credit rating has been reaffirmed at the highest rating of "CRISIL A1+".

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: The company will launch a secured non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue today of up to Rs 400 crore. The issue will close on 23 April.