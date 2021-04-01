Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 257 pts higher, Nifty at 14,791; HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex opened higher by 357.92 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 49,867, and the NSE Nifty belled at 14,791, up 101 points or 0.69 per cent. Shares of State Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be in focus in today's trade. Developments related to COVID-19, stock-specific news and global cues will set tone for the market in this holiday-shortened week. After remaining closed on Monday for Holi, the stock market would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Also read: Stock in news: Auto shares, SBI, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing, Edelweiss Financial

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed lower, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Sensex fell 627 points to 49,509 and Nifty ended at 14,690, down 154 points. On the sectoral front, banking stocks were the top losers, while rise in consumer durables stocks stemmed the fall. BSE consumer durables index closed 242 points higher at 32,825. On the other hand, BSE bankex slipped 545 points to close at 37,547. Bank Nifty too closed 571 points lower at 33,303. Market breadth was negative with 1,396 shares closing higher against 1,486 ending lower on BSE. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 204.28 lakh crore.

Check live updates of Sensex, Nifty trading here

9:30 am: Top gainers on Sensex and Nifty

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 1009.05,+2.60%), Bajaj Auto Ltd. (Rs. 3731.40,+1.63%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 108.10,+1.55%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Rs. 968.00,+1.47%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 6955.05,+1.39%), among others.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were HDFC Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1486.20,-0.49%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 17101.35,-0.40%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2426.00,-0.20%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 218.25,-0.11%), among others.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher on firm global cues

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex opened higher by 357.92 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 49,867, and the NSE Nifty belled at 14,791, up 101 points or 0.69 per cent.

9:00 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyer in equity and debt markets on Wedday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 395.01 crore and Rs 861.11 crore.

8:50 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian markets were trading on mixed note, with Australian ASX up 0.46 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2 per cent. The China's Shanghai Composite was up by 0.29 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.85 per cent higher.

8:45 am: US stocks ended higher

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 0.26 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in green, rising 0.36 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

8:40 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of State Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be in focus in today's trade.

8:30 am: Weak cues from SGX Nifty indicates bearish opening for Sensex, Nifty

Negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a weak start at Dalal Street on Thursday. At 8:45 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 65.05 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 14,848.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed lower, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Sensex fell 627 points to 49,509 and Nifty ended at 14,690, down 154 points. On the sectoral front, banking stocks were the top losers, while rise in consumer durables stocks stemmed the fall. BSE consumer durables index closed 242 points higher at 32,825. On the other hand, BSE bankex slipped 545 points to close at 37,547. Bank Nifty too closed 571 points lower at 33,303. Market breadth was negative with 1,396 shares closing higher against 1,486 ending lower on BSE. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 204.28 lakh crore.