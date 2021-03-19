Stocks in news: Future Retail, RIL, Easy Trip Planners, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green

The domestic stock market, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues and negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Easy Trip Planners, auto stocks, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Adani Green Energy will be in focus in today's trading session.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus Friday's trading session.

Future Retail, Reliance Industries: The Delhi High Court upheld the order by Singapore International Arbitration Centre prohibiting Future Retail from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail. Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) had restrained the Rs 24,713-crore acquisition deal against a plea by global retail major Amazon.

Easy Trip Planners: Shares of Easy Trip Planners is scheduled to make its stock market debut today. The Rs 510-crore IPO of online travel company was subscribed 160 times, while quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 384 times. The price band for the issue was Rs 186-187 per share.

Auto stocks: Shares of auto companies will be eyed as the government has announced that commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has said that TPG-owned The Rise Fund to invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC) BV, the mobile money business of Airtel's Africa unit.

GAIL India: The government-owned oil and gas company has signed concession agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation for setting up compressed biogas plant in Ranchi.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered a probe into the books of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, part of Edelweiss Financial Services, after whistleblower complaint of fund diversion and irregularities. The company has clarified that Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company has not received any intimation of any inspection being conducted by the MCA.

Adani Green Energy: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led company has raised $1.35 billion in debt from 12 banks for its under-construction renewable energy projects via definitive agreements signed with a group of 12 international lenders. The 12 international banks that will provide loans are Standard Chartered Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank ,Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens Bank GmbH and ING Bank N.V.

