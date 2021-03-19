Share Market Live Updates: Sensex down 275 pts, Nifty at 14,460; RIL, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti leads fall

The Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, continued to trade lower after making bearish start on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets and broad-based sell-off. The BSE Sensex was trading 373 points, or by 0.76 per cent, lower at 48,842, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,394, down by 163 points or by 1.12 per cent. The broader market were bleeding in red, with MidCap and SmallCap indices falling by 1.62 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading lower, while realty and capital good stocks were among top lowers, dropping nearly 3 per cent each. Among the individual stocks, Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were among top losers. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among notable gainers.

Also read: Stocks in news: Future Retail, RIL, Easy Trip Planners, Bharti Airtel, Adani Green

On Thursday, Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session, cumulatively falling around 2,063 points. Amidst volatile trade, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216 and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 163 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 14,557. The BSE Sensex, which opened 490 points higher, declined as much as 1,334 points intraday, from day's high of high of 50,296.35 to low of 48,962.36. Losses in heavyweights like HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services further dampened market sentiment.

Check live updates of Sensex and Nifty here:

Market view from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Market dynamics have become highly complex with an uncertain cocktail of positive & negative factors. The smart rebound in economic activity, sharp decline in crude by 7% overnight, reaffirmation of accommodative monetary stance by the Fed & resumption of FII buying are clear positives. But the second wave of Covid, particularly in the economically crucial state of Maharashtra, the rise in US bond yield above 1.7% and sustained DII selling are negatives. The market direction in the short-term will be decided by either the positive or negative factors gaining traction, going forward. Investors will have to wait & watch."

9:50 am: Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex today

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 106.15,-3.50%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Rs. 1382.15,-3.24%), Bajaj Finance Ltd. (Rs. 5238.50,-2.48%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 6955.15,-2.23%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 827.30,-2.14%), among others.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 958.10,+1.03%), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Rs. 529.05,+0.58%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 16266.55,+0.39%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 218.10,+0.32%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1833.10,+0.10%), were among top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack.

9:30 am: Reliance Industries shares down 1%

Shares of Reliance Industries also opened lower on Friday. The stock was down 1.19 per cent at Rs 1,985.55 after opening lower at Rs 1,988.30 on the BSE.

9:25 am: Future Retail share price hit 10% lower circuit

Shares of Future Retail plunged 10 per cent in opening to hit lower circuit at Rs 55.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday after Delhi High Court upheld the order by Singapore International Arbitration Centre prohibiting Future Retail from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail.

Also read: Why Future Retail shares hit 10% lower circuit in opening trade

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open lower on weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, made a gap-down opening on Friday, continuing its losing streak for the sixth straight trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 358 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 48,857, and NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 86 points or 0.6 per cent to open at 14,471.15. In the last five sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 201.22 lakh crore as rising bond yields and spike in COVID-19 cases spooked investors sentiments. On the global front, Asian markets were trading lower, tracking weak cues from the US markets along with concerns about inflation. In overnight trade on Wall Street, all the major US stocks indices settled in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3 per cent. The S&P 500 closed 1.48 per cent lower.

9:10 am: Easy Trip Planners shares to make debut on BSE, NSE today

Shares of Easy Trip Planners are scheduled to make its stock market debut today. The Rs 510-crore IPO of online travel company was subscribed 160 times, while quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 384 times. The price band for the issue was Rs 186-187 per share.

9:00 am: Auto stocks in focus

Shares of auto companies will be eyed as the government has announced that commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests.

8:50 am: Insurance stocks in focus as Rajya Sabha passes bill to hike FDI in sector to 74%

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the bill to hike foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 74 percent from current 49 percent.

8:40 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in equity, but turned net seller in debt on Thursday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 3231.40 crore and Rs 213.88 crore. Gross equity purchased stood at Rs. 10587.82 Crore and gross debt purchased stood at Rs. 480.70 Crore, while the gross equity sold stood at Rs. 7356.42 Crore and gross debt sold stood at Rs. 694.58 Crore. Therefore, the net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs. 3231.40 Crore and Rs. -213.88.

8:30 am: Stock to watch

Shares of Future Retail, Reliance Industries, Easy Trip Planners, auto stocks, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Adani Green Energy will be in focus today.

8:20 am: Asian markets trade lower on weak cues from US markets

Asian markets were trading lower, tracking weak cues from the US markets along with concerns about inflation. The China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.05 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 1.3 per cent lower. The Nikkei 225 was closed today.

8:15 am: US stocks ended lower on rising bond yields

In overnight trade on Wall Street, all the major US stocks indices settled in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3 per cent. The S&P 500 closed 1.48 per cent lower.

8:10 am: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures also indicated a bearish start at Dalal Street. At 8:10 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 99 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 14,505 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Sensex and Nifty ended sharply lower for fifth consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by sell-off in IT, Teck and pharma stocks. Worries related to rising bond yields and spike in COVID-19 cases also injected negativity in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell 163 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 14,557. The broader markets also witnessed bloodbath, with midcap and smallcap indices declining 1.1 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively. Among the individual stocks, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services were among top losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India were among notable gainers.