Stock in news: Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun, HDFC and others

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are seen opening lower on Thursday, tracking weak global cues and negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Asian stocks fell on rising bond yields and negative closing at Wall Street in overnight trade. The market may see stock based movement.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session.

Welspun India: The textile company's board has approved raising of borrowing of upto a maximum of $100 million (approximately Rs 750 crore) through multiple modes including ESG bonds, nonconvertible debentures (NCDs), among others, subject to requisite approval. The company said that the issuances may be made in multiple tranches in domestic as well as foreign markets.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major said it has raised $750 million by issuing 'unsecured senior fixed rate notes' to eligible investors.

Ircon International: The The Offer for sale (OFS) of railway PSU was oversubscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors. The government proposes to sell up to 16 per cent stake in the company. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 88 per share.

Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Logistics: The two companies have entered into a logistics optimisation and outsourcing contract worth Rs 1,000 crore for the next five years. According to the agreement, Bajaj Electricals will outsource its entire logistics to Mahindra Logistics, which will also provide a complete end-to-end redesign.

Adani Ports: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led ports and logistics company APSEZ has said it will acquire Windy Lakeside Investment's 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.

HDFC: The housing finance company has slashed interest rate offering, making credit cheaper 0.05 per cent to its customers. Besides, the company will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

VST Tillers: The company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement for investment in Series A Preferred Stock of Zimeno Inc, which is engaged in the development of electric autonomous tractor.