Share Market Live Updates: Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty holds 15k; HDFC twins top loser, Adani Port up 2%

Snapping three sessions gaining streak, the Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global peers and negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The BSE Sensex was currently trading at 50841.22, down by 603.43 points or by 1.17% and the NSE Nifty was at 15081.85, down by 163.75 points or by 1.07%. Among the individual stocks, shares of HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among top losers. On the other hand, ONGC, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra were among top gainers. On the sectoral front, metal and bankex index were among top losers as investors resorted to profit booking, while IT and Teck were among top gainers.

On Wednesday, the Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session, with BSE Sensex closing at 51,444.65, up by 1,147.76 points or by 2.28% and the NSE Nifty settling 329.6 points or 2.21% higher at 15,258. The market rally was fueled by firm global cues as well as gains in index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. All the sectoral indices ended in green, barring auto index, with metal and bankex stock emerging as top gainers, rising 3.23% and 2.75%, respectively.

10:55 AM: Top gainers in morning session today

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 114.75,+0.70%), Titan Company Ltd. (Rs. 1482.45,+0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 855.65,+0.40%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Rs. 4518.00,+0.38%), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (Rs. 6514.55,+0.23%), among others.

10:50 AM: Top losers in morning session today

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 2577.45,-2.84%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1544.75,-2.63%), Axis Bank Ltd. (Rs. 734.30,-2.57%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Rs. 1465.00,-2.12%), ICICI Bank Ltd. (Rs. 618.80,-2.07%), among others.

10:45 AM: Axis Bank share price falls over 2%

Shares of Axis Bank fell over 2 per cent in opening deals on Thursday, in line with BSE benchmark Sensex which was down 600 points. Axis Bank has entered into partnership with WhatsApp to offer basic banking services to its customers.

10:15 AM: Bitcoin rally continues, rises 5% to $50,942.58

Bitcoin, the world's post popular cryptocurrency, jumped 5% to close at $50,942.58 on Wednesday. The digital currency has risen 83.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

10:10 AM: Gold price slips below Rs 45,000, Silver at Rs 67,900 a kg

Gold continued to trade lower in Indian markets on Thursday, tracking subdued cues from international spot prices. Silver was also down nearly 1%. April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.36% at Rs 44,788 for 10 grams. May silver futures were also down 0.75% at Rs 67,490 a kilogram at 9:20 AM.

10:05 AM: Rupee opens 13 paise higher against dollar

Rupee opened 13 paise higher at 73.23, from its previous close against the US dollar. In the last trading session, the Indian currency had gained 65 paise to close at 72.72 against greenbacks. USDINR had gained as far as the intraday high of 72.71 and fell to an intraday low of 73.26. The dollar index which compares the strength of the dollar against 6 major currencies fell 0.12% and closed at 90.67. Brent crude future rose 1.69% to trade at $63.76/barrel.

According to analyst at Geojit research, USDINR near futures are at 73.1125 with the next support seen at 72.8483 and next resistance seen at 73.4783 ahead of market opening today.

9:55 AM: Petrol, Diesel prices unchanged for fifth day

The oil companies have kept Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the fifth consecutive day. Petrol prices were last hiked on February 27, by 24 paise per litre in national capital of Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 91.17. In some parts of the country, such as Rajasthan, petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 mark.

9:50 AM: Experts view on market

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says, "Bond yields are now exerting a major influence on stock prices, globally. After spiking to 1.6% on 25th Feb, the US 10-year yield fell to 1.4% and yesterday it has again risen to 1.48% impacting equity markets. In India, this has been a 'Buy on dips' market and it is likely to remain so till a major correction pulls it down. This will happen only when FIIs turn sellers on a sustained basis. Currently, mid-small-caps appear strong since money is moving into this segment on valuation comfort."

9:45 AM: Adani Port rises over 2% on acquisition of Gangavaram Port from Warburg Pincus

Shares of Adani Port gained over 2% after the Adani Group company acquired 31.5% stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment Limited (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL). The deal is valued at Rs1,954 crore subject to certain regulatory approvals.

9:40 AM: Trends in FII investments

The FIIs stood as net buyer in equity, while it turned net loser in debt on March 3. Gross equity purchased stood at Rs. 9,395.34 Crore, while the gross sold stood at Rs. 6745.99 Crore. Asa result, the net investment of equity was Rs 2649.35 Crore.

Meanwhile, gross debt purchased stood at Rs. 382.78 Crore and gross debt sold stood at Rs. 2,052.99 Crore, resulting in fund outflows of Rs 1,670.21 crore.

9:30 AM: Sensex down 565 points, Nifty holds 15k levels

The BSE SENSEX was at 50,879.58, down by 565.07 points or by 1.1%, and the NSE Nifty was at 15,087.95 down by -157.65 points or by -1.03 %. The broader market was mixed, with BSE MIDCAP was down by 0.16%, while SMLCAP was up 0.32%.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 2586.85,-2.49%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (Rs. 10135.25,-2.42%), HDFC Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1551.00,-2.23%), Axis Bank Ltd. (Rs. 738.70,-1.98%), Bajaj Finance Ltd. (Rs. 5438.10,-1.93%), among others.

9:15 AM: Sensex, Nifty opens sharply lower

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global peers and negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Sensex opens 700 points or 1.37 per cent lower at 50,753.84, and NSE Nifty belled 200 points or 1.32 per cent down at 15,044.

8:56 AM: SGX Nifty trades in red

The SGX Nifty was trading 290 points or 1.90 per cent lower at 15,009.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty.

8:45 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were trading lower on rising bond yields and negative closing at Wall Street in overnight trade.

8:30 AM: Stocks in focus

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, Bajaj Electricals, Welspun, HDFC, Ircon International, Mahindra Logistics and others will be in focus in Thursday's trading session.