2 Adani stocks top NSE turnover table; Suzlon Energy, Vodafone Idea shares lead volume charts

Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Power Ltd topped the NSE turnover table in Tuesday's trade amid across-the-board buying in the Adani group stocks. Adani Ports & SEZ was another group stocks amid top 10 most active stock on the exchange in turnover terms.

Adani Enterprises, whose share were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 2,447.95, saw 53,56,866 shares worth Rs 1268.43 crore changing hands. Adani Power climbed 12.27 per cent to Rs 445.95 and saw a turnover of Rs 1,226.24 crore, as 2,87,09,494 shares changed hands on the counter. Adani Ports logged a turnover of Rs 577.32 crore. This stock was up 6.27 per cent at Rs 845.40.

Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions were two other group stocks seeing Rs 431 crore and Rs 428.17 crore, respectively. The stocks gained as the Supreme Court reserved order in the Adani-Hindenburg case after hearing multiple pleas in the matter. This raised hopes that the hangover on the Adani group stocks may soon be over.

HDFC Bank, meanwhile, was the third most active stock on NSE in terms of turnover. The bank stock was a turnover of Rs 1,075.45 crore so far. It was followed by MCX (Rs 787 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 620 crore), HPCL (Rs 526 crore) and BHEL (Rs 484.28 crore).

In terms of volumes, Vodafone Idea Ltd saw 8,24,26,180 shares worth Rs 110.12 crore changing hands. YES Bank saw 6,84,47,150 shares changing hands worth Rs 134 crore, as the scrip fell 1.52 per cent to Rs 19.50. Reliance Power rose 1.44 per cent to Rs 21.20, as 6,49,13,208 company shares worth Rs 137 crore changed hands.

Suzlon Energy dropped 2.59 per cent to Rs 39.55. A total of 5,53,86,566 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 222 crore changed hands. SEPC, IOC, Adani Power, BHEL, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Zomato are some other stocks that saw high volumes on NSE today.

