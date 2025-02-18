ABB India shares in news today on Q4 earnings, final dividend

Shares of ABB India are in news today after the electrification and automation major reported its Q4 earnings. The company reported a 56% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 528.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 against Rs 338.7 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 22% to Rs 3,364.9 crore in the last quarter from Rs 2,757.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 57.6% YoY to Rs 657.3 crore in Q4 from Rs 417.2 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 19.5% from 15.1%.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, (1,675%) on 21,19,08,375 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

ABB India stock ended 0.34% lower at Rs 5241 on Monday. ABB India's market cap fell to Rs 1.11 lakh crore. Total 7785 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.05 crore. ABB India stock has risen 154% in three years and zoomed 328% in five years.

ABB India has extensive installed base for manufacturing and a countrywide marketing and service presence. Besides catering to Indian domestic market, the company is also playing an increasing role in the global market.