scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Enterprises, Adani Power shares: 5 Adani group stocks defy market weakness, rise up to 3%

Feedback

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power shares: 5 Adani group stocks defy market weakness, rise up to 3%

Adani Power advanced 2.23 per cent to Rs 256.65. Adani Wilmar added 3.27 per cent to Rs 450. ACC added 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,802.50. This is against 500 points, or 0.81 per cent, drop in the BSE Sensex in afternoon trade.

Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas plunged up to 4 per cent, as the scrips moves out of MSCI Global Standard index. Shares of Adani Transmission fell 3.67 per cent to a low of Rs 774.30 on BSE. Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas plunged up to 4 per cent, as the scrips moves out of MSCI Global Standard index. Shares of Adani Transmission fell 3.67 per cent to a low of Rs 774.30 on BSE.

Shares of five Adani group companies namely Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and ACC advanced up to 3 per cent in an otherwise weak trading session on Wednesday. Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped 3.10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,573 on BSE. Its m-cap stood at Rs 2,90,016 crore. Adani Ports & SEZ rose 1.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 748.85. Analysts are largely positive on this stock post its March quarter results. Nuvama finds the stock worth Rs 956, JM Financial at Rs 850 and Kotak Institutional Equities at Rs 835.

Adani Power advanced 2.23 per cent to Rs 256.65. Adani Wilmar added 3.27 per cent to Rs 450. ACC added 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,802.50. This is against a over 500 points, or 0.81 per cent, drop in the BSE Sensex in afternoon trade.

The Adani stocks gained even as Sebi in a consultation paper proposed additional disclosure requirement for certain types of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that, in the view of the capital market watchdog, could be acting in concert with the promoters or other investors in a company to circumvent the requirement related to minimum public shareholding norms.

Watch: Stocks buzzing on May 31, 2023: KRBL, Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock, others

This assumes significance as recent reports have highlighted the fact that some FPIs holding shares in Adani Group companies are believed to have the bulk of their India exposure in only Adani Group companies.

Meanwhile, two Adani group stocks namely Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas plunged up to 4 per cent, as the scrips moves out of MSCI Global Standard index. Shares of Adani Transmission fell 3.67 per cent to a low of Rs 774.30 on BSE. Adani Total Gas, on the other hand, declined 4.47 per cent to a low of Rs 667.15.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama expects Rs 189 million in outflows in the case of Adani Transmission while it anticipated $167 million in outflows for Adani Total Gas.

Recently, Jefferies said it has 'Buy' ratings on Adani Transmission and Adani Ports & SEZ. Adani Transmission, it said, could be a key beneficiary of the Distribution Amendment Act if it comes through, the brokerage said adding that Medium-term double-digit growth for Adani ports should continue as it replicates the Mundra market share gain story at its acquired ports.

Watch: Adani Ports share price may rally up to 42%; Should you buy? See what analysts say

Watch: Time Travel with IRCTC: A journey of its origin in 1999 to its share market debut, stock split, and more

Also read: IRCTC shares down 50% from 2021 high; PL sees stock going nowhere

Also read: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission shares drop as two Adani group stocks exit MSCI index

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 31, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd