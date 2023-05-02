Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar stocks in focus as 4 Adani group firms share Q4 results in 3 days

After Adani Green Energy and NDTV, at least four listed Adani group companies will disclose their quarterly results over the next three days. Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements, two Adani group firms will report their quarterly results today, Tuesday. The boards of Adani Total Gas Ambuja Cements will also consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for FY23.

Adani Wilmar will disclose its quarterly results on Wednesday. The results would be out during the market hours as an earnings call, represented by CEO and MD Angshu Mallick and CFO Shrikant Kanhere is scheduled at 3 pm that day.

Adani Enterprises, the Adani group's flagship, will report its quarterly results on May 4, Thursday. Its board would also consider a proposal for dividend. Three Adani group firms namely Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power, Adani Transmission and ACC are yet to disclose their quarterly results.

Adani Green Energy, NDTV Q4 results

In a late night release on Monday, Adani Green Energy reported a multi-fold jump in profit at Rs 507 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 121 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter soared 88.27 per cent YoY to Rs 2,988 crore from Rs 1,587 crore YoY. The robust growth in revenues, Ebitda and cash profit was primarily driven by capacity addition of 2,676 MW, Adani Green Energy said while presenting its quarterly and annual results.

"Also, the Supreme Court has upheld the favorable order from APTEL for 288 mw solar plants at Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu that has resulted in one-time revenue upside of Rs 748 crore (including late payment surcharge) and recurring positive annual impact of Rs 90 crore," Adani Green said.

New Delhi Television (NDTV), another Adani group company, reported 97.5 per cent fall in net profit (attribute to owners) at Rs 59 lakh for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 due to weak advertising demand. It reported net profit of Rs 24.16 crore in the year-ago period. The media firm's revenue from operations declined 35.5% to Rs 67 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 104 crore in the year-ago period due to a "slowdown in global advertisement spend", the media company said.

Meanwhile, Sebi which is conducting an investigation into allegations made by a foreign short-seller Hindenburg Research approached the Supreme Court for more time to conclude its investigation. The Adani group in a statement said it "welcomes the investigation, which represents a fair opportunity for everyone to be heard and for all issues to be addressed. We are fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations and are confident that truth will prevail. We are fully cooperating with Sebi and will continue to provide all our support and cooperation," it said.