scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Enterprises shares in news today, here's why 

Feedback

Adani Enterprises shares in news today, here's why 

Adani Enterprises stock ended 4.78% lower at Rs 2135.80 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.48 lakh crore on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Enterprises stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Adani Enterprises stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises are in news today after April Moon Retail, a joint venture company of Adani Airport Holdings, completed the acquisition of a 74% stake in Cococart Ventures. Cococart Ventures is now a joint venture of Adani Airport Holdings and the company. Adani Airport Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Related Articles

Adani Enterprises stock ended 4.78% lower at Rs 2135.80 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.48 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 5.47 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 120.17 crore on BSE.      

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility during the period.  

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 21.7, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.       

The stock has risen 26.30 per cent this year and fallen 45% in two years.     

"We would like to inform you that April Moon Retail Private Limited (“AMRPL”), a joint venture company of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (“AAHL”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the contemplated acquisition of 74% stake of Cococart Ventures Private Limited (“CVPL”) and thereby CVPL becomes joint venture of AAHL and the Company," said the firm in a communication to bourses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 27, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement