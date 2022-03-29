Adani Group shares on a roll: Four zoom to all-time highs

Shares of Adani Group zoomed on Tuesday, with four of them hitting their all-time highs amid a broader market rally. While shares of Adani Enterprises zoomed 1.12 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,930, stock of Adani Power rallied 19.22 per cent to a record high of Rs 181.40 on BSE.

Similarly, shares of Adani Transmission touched an all-time high of Rs 2,478 against the previous close of Rs 2,495 and Adani Wilmar logged a fresh high of Rs 506.80 in the noon session today.

The rise in the Adani Enterprises' shares came a day after the company's subsidiaries - Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Ltd and MP Natural Resources Private Ltd - were declared as successful bidders for coal blocks - Bijahan and Gondbahera Ujheni East coal block in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The revenue sharing with the government will be 14 per cent for the Bijahan coal block and 5 per cent for the Gondbahera Ujheni East coal block.

Share Market updates: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty ends above 17,300; HDFC, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Adani Enterprises share was trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 93.58 per cent in a year and has risen 12.02 per cent in 2022. Total 0.84 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.96 crore.

Adani Power stock too reached its record high today. The share has zoomed 44 per cent in the last five sessions since the company's board announced merger of six entities.

On March 23, the stock zoomed 8.57 per cent intraday to Rs 134.35 after the announcement of merger of the firm's entities.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.5 per cent at Rs 155.95 today against the previous close of Rs 152.15 on BSE.

It has gained 90.5 per cent in one year and risen 80 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Shares of another Adani Group firm Adani Transmission rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 2,495 on BSE today.

The share has climbed 184.59 per cent in one year and risen 42.72 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 7734 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.90 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.72 lakh crore.

Stock of Adani Wilmar zoomed 9.93 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 506.80 today. Adani Wilmar share has gained a huge 129.32 per cent from its listing price of Rs 221 on February 8, 2022. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 65,373 crore on BSE.

In its first earnings since market debut, the firm reported a 66 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 211 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period.

The IPO was held from January 27 to January 31.

Meanwhile, Sensex rose 330 points to 57,924 and Nifty gained 98 points to 17,320 in the late afternoon session.