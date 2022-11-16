Adani Group shares fall up to 5%, defy market sentiment

Shares of Adani Group tumbled up to 5% intraday in an otherwise positive market today. While Adani Green Energy stock lost 4.82%, shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled up to 4.75% during the trade today. Later, Adani Green Energy stock closed 3.91 percent lower at Rs 2,110 against the previous close of Rs 2,195.75 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy fell to R 3.34 lakh crore.

Stock of the Adani Group flagship firm Adani Enterprises ended 2.49% lower at Rs 3,956.45 on BSE. Adani Enterprises’ market cap slipped to Rs 4.51 lakh crore. Other Adani Group shares too lost up to 4.47% during the trade today.

Adani Power stock hit an intraday low of Rs 340.50, down 4.47% to the previous close of Rs 356.45. The stock closed 3.21% lower at Rs 345 on BSE. Market cap of the power producer fell to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Adani Total Gas stock closed 2.18% lower at Rs 3,802.65 against the previous close of Rs 3,887.85 on BSE. The share hit an intraday low of Rs 3,750, down 3.51% on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.18 lakh crore.

Another group firm Adani Transmission touched an intraday low of Rs 3,241, down 1.45% on BSE. Later, the stock closed 0.85 percent lower at Rs 3261.35. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.63 lakh crore on BSE.

Similarly, Adani Wilmar stock hit an intraday low of Rs 651, down 2.54% on BSE. Later, the stock ended 2.28 per cent lower at Rs 652.80. Market cap of the firm closed at Rs 84,843 crore.

Stock of Adani Ports fell 3.52% intraday to Rs 874.85 on BSE. Later, the stock closed at Rs 887.95, down 2.07% against the previous close of Rs 906.75. Market cap of the port operator fell to Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Sensex gained 108 points or 0.17 per cent to hit a record closing of 61,981 and Nifty rose 6 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 18,410 today. During the day, Sensex and Nifty hit an intraday high of 62,053 and 18,442, respectively.

