Adani Ports Q4 earnings today: Shares slip after three sessions; here's what to expect

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd are in focus as the Adani Group firm will announce its Q4 and annual earnings today. Adani Ports shares were trading over 1% lower at Rs 729.35 in early trade today against the previous close of Rs 737.45 on BSE. The stock fell today after three sessions of rally. Adani Ports shares have lost 0.57 per cent in one year and fallen 11 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.57 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1,28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.42 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 987.90 on September 20, 2022 and a 52 week low of Rs 394.95 on February 3, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 65.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees Adani Ports posting a 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,842.80 crore in the last quarter compared with Rs 1,024 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales are likely to rise 30.80 per cent YoY to Rs 5,028.50 crore from Rs 3,845 crore in the same quarter last year. The Adani Group firm is expected to report a EBITDA margin of 63.8 per cent, rising 184 basis points YoY over 62 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

ALSO READ: Vedanta, ITC, Adani Ports, Torrent Power among stocks to watch out for today

ICICIdirect expects profit to rise 29.80% to Rs 1,328.80 crore YoY. Revenue is likely to climb 28.4% to Rs 4,938.30 crore YoY. EBITDA is seen rising 31 per cent to Rs 3,121 crore.

Adani Ports reported a 16% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,315 crore in the December 2022 quarter against Rs 1,567 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,786 crore in Q3 against Rs 4,072 crore in the third quarter of last year. The company logged a 15% rise in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to Rs 3,011 crore against Rs 2,612 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



ALSO READ: Adani Wilmar to enter whole wheat category with brand Fortune