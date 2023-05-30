Vedanta, ITC, Adani Ports, Torrent Power among stocks to watch out for today

Equity market ended in the green on Monday on firm global cues and expectations of strong domestic economic growth. Sensex jumped 344.69 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 62,846.38. Nifty gained 114.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end the day at 18,613.45.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta, ITC

Shares of Vedanta, ITC will be in focus as the shares of these companies will go ex-dividend today.

Watch: ITC shares turn ex-dividend today, share price falls; check payment date, dividend history, other details

Earnings today

Shares of Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals and Mankind Pharma will be tracked as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam reported a net profit of Rs 359 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,719 crore.

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd reported a 30% rise in net profit at Rs 279 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. IRCTC reported net profit of Rs 214 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue rose 40% to Rs 965 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 691 crore in Q4FY22.

Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on May 30, 2023: ICICI Lombard, Hindware, BHEL, Birla Corporation

Monte Carlo Fashions

Monte Carlo Fashions reported a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 237 crore.

Best Agrolife

Best Agrolife logged a net loss of Rs 8.4 crore in the March quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 254 crore in the same period.

NBCC

NBCC (India) reported a net profit of Rs 108 crore in the fourth quarter. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,790 crore.

Torrent Power

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 450 crore for the January-March period. Revenue from operations during the same period came in at Rs 6,038 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova

The firm posted a net loss of Rs 98 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,660 crore.

Watch: Adani Ports, ITC, Patanjali Foods, Brightcom group, other stocks to watch on May 30, 2023