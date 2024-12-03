scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Ports shares rise 8% on November business update 

Feedback

Adani Ports shares rise 8% on November business update 

Adani Ports stock climbed 7.76% to Rs 1310 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1215.60 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Ports shares have gained 55.35 per cent in one year and risen 22.67 per cent since the beginning of this year. Adani Ports shares have gained 55.35 per cent in one year and risen 22.67 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 8% on Tuesday after the Adani Group firm disclosed its operational performance for November 2024. Adani Ports stock climbed 7.76% to Rs 1310 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1215.60 on BSE. Adani Ports market cap climbed to Rs 2.79 lakh crore. Total 4.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 63.19 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 55.35 per cent in one year and risen 22.67 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Adani Group firm said, "APSEZ handles 36 MMT of cargo in Nov’24

1. During Nov’24, APSEZ handled 36 MMT of total cargo, driven by containers, which was up by 21% YoY.

2. YTD Nov’24, APSEZ handled 293.7 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers, which was up 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+7%).

3. YTD Nov’24 logistics rail volumes grew 10% YoY to 0.42 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes grew 15% YoY to 14.2 MMT."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 03, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement