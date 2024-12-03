Adani Ports shares rise 8% on November business update 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 8% on Tuesday after the Adani Group firm disclosed its operational performance for November 2024. Adani Ports stock climbed 7.76% to Rs 1310 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1215.60 on BSE. Adani Ports market cap climbed to Rs 2.79 lakh crore. Total 4.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 63.19 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 55.35 per cent in one year and risen 22.67 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Adani Group firm said, "APSEZ handles 36 MMT of cargo in Nov’24

1. During Nov’24, APSEZ handled 36 MMT of total cargo, driven by containers, which was up by 21% YoY.

2. YTD Nov’24, APSEZ handled 293.7 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers, which was up 19% YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+7%).

3. YTD Nov’24 logistics rail volumes grew 10% YoY to 0.42 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes grew 15% YoY to 14.2 MMT."