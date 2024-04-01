Adani Power, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy, Adani Green shares: Adani group stocks rally up to 5% as Sensex, Nifty hit new highs

Adani Power Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd were some of the key gainers in the BSE200 pack, the day both largecap indices Sensex and Nifty hit their record high levels.

Adani Power shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 560.35 on BSE. The Adani group firm commanded a market capitalisation of 2,16,123.57 crore. Adani Total Gas shares hit a high of Rs 1,000. The stock was later trading at Rs 968.10, up 4.61 per cent. This stock gained as a wholly-owned arm Adani TotalEnergies Biomass (ATBL) commissioned operations at phase 1 of its Barsana Biogas Plant, located in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. In a filing to stock exchanges, Adani Total Gas said the plant is located in the premises of Shre Mataji Gaushala. The Barsana Biogas Project is being developed in three phases. It would attain the overall capacity of 600 tonnes per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and 217 TPD of organic fertilizer upon full commissioning.

Adani Green Energy shares climbed 3.25 per cent to Rs 1,893.60 apiece. This scrip hit a high of Rs 1,909.45 intraday. The company was commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 2,99,952.39 crore. Adani Wilmar shares jumped 4.84 per cent to Rs 336.65. Adani Green Energy also added 3.24 per cent to Rs 1,893.45.

Adani Enterprises, the group flagship, was up 1.14 per cent at Rs 3,230. ACC and Ambuja Cements, two cement makers, were up 0.6 per cent each. Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd added 1.55 per cent to Rs 1,362.45. India’s largest ports and logistics company said it handled 420 mmt cargo in FY24, including international ports, with domestic ports contributing over 408 mmt cargo. This was a growth of 24 per cent YoY).

It has also handled its highest ever monthly cargo volumes (including international ports) of over 38 mmt in March 2024. Ten of its ports and terminals handled record cargo volumes: Mundra 180 mmt, Tuna 10 mmt, Hazira 26 mmt, Mormugao 5 mmt, Karaikal 12 mmt, Ennore 13 mmt, Kattupalli 12 mmt, Krishnapatnam 59 mmt, Gangavaram 37 mmt and Dhamra 43 mmt.



