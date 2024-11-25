Adani stocks jump up to 7% as investors cheer Mahayuti's 'Maha-win'

All Adani stocks opened higher on Monday after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra assembly elections, rising as much as 7 per cent at the opening tick, only to give up gains as the session progressed. However, all the 10-listed entities of Gautam Adani's conglomerate were trading in green.



Adani Energy Solutions, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, rose as much 6.9 per cent to Rs 694.15 in the Monday's trading session, compared to its close at Rs 649.40 on Friday. Adani Green Energy jumped more than 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,120 on Monday, while it closed at Rs 1,052.50 in the previous trading session.



Nifty50 constituent Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was up 4.65 per cent to Rs 1,19.30, while it settled at Rs 1,137.50 on Friday. Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, advanced more than 4 per cent at the opening tick to hit Rs 2,319.90 mark. The stock had settled at Rs 2229.65 in the previous session.



Adani Total Gas Ltd was up 5.3 per cent to Rs 641.95 in the early session, while Adani Power Ltd gained more than 4.1 per cent to Rs 480 for the day, over its previous close at Rs 460.75. Adani Wilmar Ltd gained as much as 3.25 per cent to Rs 301.75 in the early day.



Among the acquired entities of Adani Group, Ambuja Cements Ltd added 2.6 per cent to Rs 513.90, while ACC Ltd rose 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,138 on Monday. Its media arm, New Delhi Television Ltd, the smallest among the lot, was up 4 per cent to Rs 176 during the session.



Last week, the Adani Group faced some serious allegations of corruption as US prosecutors accused Gautam Adani and others of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure state energy contracts. However, the leading Indian conglomerates dismissed the charges as 'baseless' in its clarifications.



Adani Group stocks saw a solid route last week amid these allegations dented the sentiments. However, the ports-to-power conglomerate bounced back on Friday after a previous day collapse, following the allegations which triggered a political storm in India.