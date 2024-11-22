Adani stocks: These 3 shares climb after selloff; others rebound from day's low

Amid the rising volatility in the markets, particularly Adani Group companies, three stocks from the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate were seen trading in green. Interestingly, these three counters are the acquired entities of Adani Group namely- ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements and New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).





On the other hand, other seven listed Adani Group companies staged a smart rebound from day's low but could not recover entire losses in the early trading session.





Among the gainers, shares of ACC rose nearly 2.25 per cent during the trading session on Friday to Rs 2071.55. The stock had settled at Rs 2,2025.80 in the previous trading session. The total market capitalization of the cement player stood close to Rs 40,000 crore mark.





Ambuja Cements also rose more than 3.14 per cent to Rs 498.95 during the session, compared to its previous close at Rs 483.75 in the previous trading session. The cement major's total valuations stood close to Rs 1.25 lakh crore mark. NDTV also added 2.70 per cent for the day, with its total mcap crossing Rs 1,100 crore mark.





Other Adani Group companies recovered from early jitters. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, dropped 7 per cent in the early trade. It was seen at Rs 2134.45, down 2.2 per cent. Adani Ports also fell more than 5 per cent in the opening tick, but the stock recovered to Rs 1,080.60, falling 3.06 per cent for the day.





Adani Power Ltd also crashed more than 6 per cent for the day, while Adani Wilmar Ltd tumbled more than 5 per cent at the opening tick. The former one was seen at Rs 465.55 (down 2.23 per cent) and the latter one recovered one per cent from the early cuts.





Adani Energy Solutions tanked 9 per cent in the opening tick but crawled up to recover losses to 6 per cent in the early session. Adani Green Energy Ltd also crashed 11 per cent for the day, but was seen at Rs 1,060.95, down 7.5 per cent. After a 6 per cent slide, Adani Total Gas Ltd was down 2 per cent at Rs 590.60.

