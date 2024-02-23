scorecardresearch
Aditya Birla Capital shares trading flat amid block deal buzz

Feedback

A total of 103.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 189.86 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 47,878 crore.

SUMMARY
  • The buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known.
  • A total of 103.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 189.86 crore on BSE
  • Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 47,878 crore

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading flat amid buzz of a big block deal. Around 92,39,423 shares changed hands at Rs 184 apiece during the open market transaction. The deal size stood at Rs 170.01 crore. The buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading flat at Rs 183.85 against the previous close of Rs 184.80 on BSE. A total of 103.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 189.86 crore. Volumes of shares traded were 68.90 times higher over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 47,878 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 29% to Rs 10,000 crore in Q3. Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated profit after tax (post-minority) grew 39% YoY to Rs 740 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
