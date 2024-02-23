Aditya Birla Capital shares trading flat amid block deal buzz

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading flat amid buzz of a big block deal. Around 92,39,423 shares changed hands at Rs 184 apiece during the open market transaction. The deal size stood at Rs 170.01 crore. The buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading flat at Rs 183.85 against the previous close of Rs 184.80 on BSE. A total of 103.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 189.86 crore. Volumes of shares traded were 68.90 times higher over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 47,878 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 29% to Rs 10,000 crore in Q3. Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated profit after tax (post-minority) grew 39% YoY to Rs 740 crore.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 23: Midhani, L&T and Nestle

Also read: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TechM shares: FY25 consensus EPS down sharply. What's ahead?