Aeroflex Industries shares fall 16% after strong listing pop; here's what analysts say

Shares of Aeroflex Industries saw a heavy selling pressure during its first trading session, after a stellar listing pop to the investors on Thursday. The scrip dropped sharply to slash-down investors' profit after making a better-than-expected debut at Dalat Street.



Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries made a strong debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the stock got listed at Rs 197.40, a premium of 83 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108, on BSE. Similarly, the counter kicked-off its maiden trading session at a premium of 76 per cent at Rs 190 on National Stock Exchange (NSE).



However, following the stellar listing pop, the stock saw some severe selling pressure amid the feeble market sentiments. It crashed more than 16 per cent to Rs 165.15 on BSE, trimming down the overall gains to 53 per cent over the given issue price, leaving investors to wonder if they should hold the stock or exit the counter.



Aeroflex Industries Its solid debut can be attributed to its dominant position in the market, and substantial entry and exit barriers. The investors across segments rushed aggressively to bid for the issue. Analysts tracking the stock suggest that investors can book some profit after a stellar debut, while investors with a long-term perspective can hold it for a longer run.



Aeroflex Industries had a stellar debut The company caters to players in various industries, has a widely diversified customer base and operates with a wide range of products; the company has great growth potentials., said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP – Research and at Hensex Securities with a suggestion of booking 50% profit at debut and holding the remaining for medium to long horizon.

Also read: Nifty, Sensex end in red; Maruti, Cipla top gainers; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports top losers; Nazara Tech, Aeroflex Industries, other stocks that buzzed in trade on August 31, 2023



The Rs 351-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sat Industries promoted-Aeroflex Industries was open for bidding between August 22-24 as the company offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 102-108 apiece. The investors could make bids for a minimum of 130 equity shares and its multiples thereof.



The IPO of Aeroflex Industries was overall subscribed a stellar 97.11 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was booked a whopping 194.73 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed an astounding 126.13 times. Retail investors were nowhere behind in bidding as their quota was subscribed 34.41 times.



Aeroflex's future strategies look promising. The company plans to expand its global and domestic businesses, and it is investing in new technologies to improve its products. It has an export-oriented business model, and it generates around 80 per cent of its revenue from exports alone, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.



"We believe that these strategies have the potential to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company. Allottees, who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to maintain their stop loss at Rs 170 and wait for further upside, whereas those who have a medium- to long-term perspective can also hold the stock," he suggested.



In multiple pre-IPO rounds, marquee investors of Dalal Street including Ashish Kacholia, Jagdish Master, Vikas Khemani-led Carnelian Fund and others picked up around 7 per cent stake in Aeroflex Industries. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the sole manager of the issue.



Incorporated in 1993, Aeroflex Industries manufactures and supplies environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products. These solutions replace rubber and polymer pipes and tubes and its products have multi-purpose use and cater to numerous industry segments.





(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

Also read: Hot stocks on August 31, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Jio Financial, Dilip Buildcon, BHEL and more

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy shares: Adani stocks in news after OCCRP report on opaque Mauritius funds