After upto 10x return in two years, can these 2 Ashish Kacholia stocks rally further?

Ashish Kacholia held 5,74,100 equity shares or 4.22 per cent in Ador Welding, as of September 30, 2022. Shares of Ador Welding have tripled in the last two years, the data suggests

Nuvama Wealth Research has initiated coverage on Ador Welding, formerly Advani-Oerlikon, which is one of the leading welding companies in India, manufacturing high-quality welding equipment, consumables, and welding automation solutions

By Pawan Nahar

Select brokerages have initiated coverage of two Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks namely Ador Welding and Gravita India.  Brokerage firms have 'Buy' calls on these multibaggers. They see potential for these stocks to deliver up to 33 per cent potential upside going ahead.

According to data from BSE, Ashish Kacholia held 5,74,100 equity shares or 4.22 per cent in Ador Welding, as of September 30, 2022. Shares of Ador Welding have tripled in the last two years, the data suggests.

Gravita India has domestic scrap collection partners include Amara Raja, ATC India, Indus Towers, Tata Group, Reliance Industries, V-Guard, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Tower Vision, Wyan, NTT and more.

International business contributes 36 per cent to revenue and 75 per cent to its profits, with just 31 per cent capital employed, said the brokerage firm. The company has a strong presence in African markets Ghana, Mozambique, Senegal, Tanzan, it said.

Published on: Dec 28, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 28, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
