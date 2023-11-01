Ambuja Cements Q2 results: Net profit zooms 1,835%; stock slips 3%

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a massive 1835% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 on Wednesday. Net profit zoomed to Rs 987 crore in Q2 against profit of Rs 51 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Ambuja Cements revenue rose 4% to Rs 7424 crore in Q2 against Rs 7131 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



EBITDA climbed 298% to Rs 1302 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over Rs 327 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



EBITDA in percentage terms rose to 17.5% in Q2 against 4.6% in the September 2022 quarter.



Earnings per share rose to Rs 3.74 in the last quarter against Rs 0.47 in the September 2022 quarter.



Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd has a capacity of 67.5 million tonnes with 17 integrated cement manufacturing plants & fourteen cement grinding units across the country.

In the afternoon session, shares of Ambuja Cements were trading 3% lower at Rs 411.80 against the previous close of Rs 424.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 81,778 crore .

Also read: Hot stocks on November 1: Vodafone Idea, Star Health, Bombay Burmah, L&T, RattanIndia Enterprises and more

Also read: Sun Pharma Q2 results: Profit rises 5% to Rs 2,376 crore YoY; revenue up 11%