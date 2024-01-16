scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Angel One shares plunge 13% post Q3 results; what Motilal Oswal says

Feedback

Angel One shares plunge 13% post Q3 results; what Motilal Oswal says

Angel One declared a third interim dividend for FY24 at the rate of Rs 12.70 per share and approved the raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures, amounting to up to Rs 500 crore

Angel One shares fell 12.76 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,380 on BSE. On YoY basis, Angel One's profit after tax was up 14 per cent YoY, still 17 per cent lower than Motilal Oswal's estimates. Angel One shares fell 12.76 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,380 on BSE. On YoY basis, Angel One's profit after tax was up 14 per cent YoY, still 17 per cent lower than Motilal Oswal's estimates.

Angel One Ltd shares took a beating, plunging as much as 13 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the broking firm said its profit fell 14 per cent sequentially on higher growth in cash segment orders, modification in cash intraday tariff structure and higher opex on account of client acquisition.

Profit for the quarter came in at Rs 260.30 crore against Rs 304.50 crore in the September quarter. Sales was up 1 per cen to Rs 1,060.80 crore sequentially in a quarter that saw markets scaling new highs. The Angel One stock fell 12.76 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,380 on BSE.

On YoY basis, Angel One's profit after tax was up 14 per cent YoY, still 17 per cent lower than Motilal Oswal's estimates. Expenses for the quarter came in 13 per cent higher than Motilal's estimates as admin and other expenses came in 17 per cent higher than expectations.

Angel One's board has declared a third interim dividend for FY24 at the rate of Rs 12.70 per share and approved the raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures, amounting to up to Rs 500 crore, in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Angel One's F&O market share improved to 26.8 per cent from 26.2 per cent in Q2FY24. F&O average daily turnover grew 22 per cent QoQ and 151 per cent YoY. The number of orders were flat while Revenue per order declined to Rs 22.70, Motilal Oswal said.

"Angel One is a perfect play on the financialization of savings and digitization. It demonstrated a strong performance in 3QFY24 with markets hitting all-time high. The management continues to invest in technology to strengthen its position. However, its client addition trajectory and the activation rate have slowed down. We look to review our estimates and target post the concall on January 16," Motilal Oswal said.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 16, 2024: JK Paper, KEC and JM Financial

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Angel One Ltd
Angel One Ltd