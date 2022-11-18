Archies stock rises over 12% on bulk deal worth Rs 80 lakh

Shares of gift store chain Archies Ltd rose over 12% today post a bulk deal involving purchase of 3,22,000 shares on NSE. According to bulk deal data, Sapna Bedi bought 3.22 lakh shares of Archies at a weighted average price of Rs 24.86 on November 17. The amounts to the transaction value of Rs 80.04 lakh (Rs 3.22 lakh multiplied Rs 24.86). The stock closed at Rs 26.10 in the previous session on NSE.

In the current trading session, shares of Archies gained 12.67% to an intraday high of Rs 29.35 against the previous close of Rs 26.05 on BSE. Shares of Archies opened 2.3% higher at Rs 26.65 today

Archies stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The microcap stock has gained 49.19% this year and risen 57.71% in a year.

Total 1.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 42.56 lakh on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 93.57 crore.

Also Read: Paytm: JPMorgan sees 100% potential upside in this stock. Here's why

At 1:42 am, the stock was trading at Rs 27.95, up 7.29% on BSE.

The gift retailer reported a profit of Rs 0.70 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 21.62 crore in the September quarter against Rs 19.34 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Archies Limited is engaged in the manufacture of paper and paper products, and retail sale of other goods in stores. The company's segments include greeting cards, stationery, gifts and others. It offers a range of gift items, such as greetings, perfumes, chocolates, stationery essentials, fragrances, mugs, jewelry, toys and accessories. The Company offers its products under the brand name Archies.

Also Read: Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty trades below 18,300; Airtel, M&M, Grasim among top drags