Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 5 smallcap stocks that ‘Big Whale’ entered in Q2

Agarwal Industrial Corporation, D-Link and Arvind Fashions were among five smallcap stocks that ‘Big Whale’ Ashish Kacholia entered in the September quarter, latest shareholding data suggests.

Data showed the seasoned investor bought 1,456,054 shares, or 1.1 per cent stake, in Arvind Fashions worth Rs 49.90 crore in the September quarter. The 'whiz-kid' of the stock market was never among the company’s shareholders with over 1 per cent stake, according to publicly available data with Trendlyne.

In the case of Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Kacholia bought 3,72,128 shares or 2.57 per cent stake worth Rs 25.70 crore.

The ace investor bought 1,186,350 shares, or 3.34 per cent stake in D-Link India worth Rs 29.40 crore, as per Trendlyne.

In Shankara Building Products, he bought 4,51,140 shares or a 1.97 per cent stake worth Rs 32.50 crore. Megastar Foods is another stock that Kacholia entered in the September quarter. The investor bought 1,03,666 shares or 1.04 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 2.80 crore.

Meanwhile, Kacholia sold shares of VRL Logistics in the September quarter. He was holding 1.4 per cent stake in this company for past couple of quarters. But his name was missing among the company's shareholders with over 1 per cent stake.

Inflame Appliances (4.2 per cent) and Beta Drugs (5.7 per cent) were two stocks where Kacholia stayed put in the September quarter. he increased his stake in Xpro India to 4.40 per cent from 3.89 per cent.

As per Trendlyne, Kacholia owned over a 1 per cent stake in 42 stocks, which are worth of Rs 1,878.40 crore. Many of these companies are yet to report their September quarter shareholding patterns.

