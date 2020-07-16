This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 3 lakh in five years, did you miss the rally?

Astral Poly Technik share has delivered strong returns for its investors in last 5 years. The stock of the firm engaged in production of plastics products has tripled since July 2015 against 27% rise in Sensex during the same period. An amount of Rs 1,00,000 invested in the share on July 15, 2015 would have grown to Rs 3.05 lakh today. Astral Poly Technik share price has risen from Rs 304 to Rs 927 on July 15, 2020 in five years.

Astral Poly Technik share price has fallen 12% during the last one year and lost 21.87% since the beginning of this year. The mid cap share trades higher than 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of its peers have lagged behind during last five years. While stock of Finolex Industries has risen 67% during the period, share of Jain Irrigation Systems plunged 86% during the period. However, share of Kriti Industries climbed 148% since July 15, 2015.

In June, management expressed confidence of achieving double-digit growth with margins of 14-15% over the next 5 years.

The firm said growth will be driven by market share gains from unorganised players, expansion in East India markets, innovative product launches and market share gains from organised players as they are currently facing liquidity issues.

Nine of 20 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', six "hold", three "underperform" and two "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

The meteoric rise in the stock during five years can be attributed to the strong financial performance of the firm.

Astral Poly Technik reported net sales of Rs 2,557 crore during the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 compared to Rs 2,507 crore during the fiscal ended March 2019. Net sales of the firm climbed steadily from Rs 1,429.92 crore in March 2015 to Rs 2,577 crore in last fiscal.

Net profit rose 26.61% to Rs 247.90 crore in last fiscal against Rs 195.80 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019. In March 2015 fiscal, net profit stood at Rs 75.90 crore which has grown steadily to Rs 247.90 crore profit in last fiscal.

The firm reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 16.42 for fiscal ended March 2020 compared to Rs 13.05 for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019.

For fiscal ended March 2015, EPS of the firm stood at Rs 5.13.

Return on capital employed stood at 20.72% in last fiscal against ROCE of 9.78% for the fiscal ended March 2015.

Debt to equity ratio in March 2020 fiscal came in at 0.08 in last fiscal against 0.22 in March 2015 fiscal. It signifies that the company has improved its financial performance while reducing its debt during the period.

The firm reported price to book value of 9.29 in last fiscal against 8.49 in fiscal ended March 2015.

Astral Poly Technik is engaged in the production of plastic products. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions.

Its product range includes pipe category for plumbing, industrial, drainage, fire protection, agriculture, electrical conduit and ancillary, and adhesive category for construction, maintenance, wood care and automotive. The company has its manufacturing facilities in India and abroad, and sells across the globe.