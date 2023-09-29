Rs 10 to Rs 482: This NBFC stock turned into a multibagger in three years; stuck in upper circuit today

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd have delivered stellar retruns in the last three years. The multibagger NBFC stock, which ended at Rs 10.07 on September 28, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 482.60 on the BSE today (September 29, 2023), delivering 4,692% returns during the period.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Authum Investment three years ago would have turned into Rs 47.92 lakh today. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex managed to rise has risen 74.03 per cent during the period.

In the current session, the multibagger stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 20% at Rs 468.05 on BSE after a media report said at least 52 lakh shares, or 3.1% of the equity, changed hands in the pre-market trade today. However, buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known.

Authum Investment stock opened higher at Rs 439 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 402.20 on BSE. Authum Investment shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in a year.

However, the stock is still trading 16.79% lower to the 52-week high of Rs 580 hit on August 8, 2023. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 154.50 on February 23, 2023 this year.

Total 7292 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.07 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7949.60 crore on BSE.

The NBFC stock has risen 106% in one year and gained 118.52% since the beginning of this year. The share has climbed 177.28% in six months.

Two promoters held 71.47 per cent stake in the firm and 6135 public shareholders owned 28.53 per cent for the quarter ended June 2023. Of these, 5965 public shareholders held 27.25 lakh shares or 1.60% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only six shareholders with 4.96% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended June 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Authum Investment stock stands at 33, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Authum Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Financial Performance

The NBFC’s revenue fell in Q1 to Rs 62.5 crore against Rs 89.7 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Profit slipped to Rs 32.26 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 54.4 crore in the June 2022 quarter. Operating profit declined to Rs 57.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 against Rs 75.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Authum Investment is a registered NBFC carrying on the business of investment in shares and securities and also financing activities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

