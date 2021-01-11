Avenue Supermarts share logs all-time high on 16% rise in Q3 net profit

Shares of Avenue Supermarts hit all time today after the firm reported an increase of 16.39% in Q3 net profit. The stock opened with a gain of 5.47% at Rs 3,130 on BSE. Later, the large cap share hit fresh high of Rs 3,130.05, rising 5.48% intra day against its previous close of Rs 2,967.

The stock has gained 2.21% in the last 3 days. Avenue Supermarts share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In one year, the share has gained 58.27% and risen 7.4% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the share has gained 10.42%.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore. Total 11.56 lakh shares changed hands on BSE

On NSE, the share rallied 5.71 per cent to its all time high of Rs 3,137.

The firm reported an increase of 16.39 per cent in its consolidated net profit consolidated net profit to Rs 446.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020 against net profit of Rs 384.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, reported a rise of 10.77 per cent in revenue from operations at Rs 7,542 crore in Q3 against Rs 6,808.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Profit after Tax (PAT) margin stood at 5.9 per cent in Q3FY21 as compared to 5.6 per cent in Q3FY20. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q3FY21 stood at Rs 689 crore, as compared to Rs 597 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.1 per cent in Q3FY21 as compared to 8.8 per cent in Q3FY20. Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY21 stood at Rs 6.90, as compared with Rs 6.14 for Q3FY20.

