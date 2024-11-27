Bank of India concludes Rs 5,000-crore bond sale, shares rise

Bank Of India shares ended higher as the lender said it has come out out with issue of Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure) amounting to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis. Bank Of India stock closed 3.48% higher at Rs 111.90 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 50,762 crore. Total 4.87 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.33 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 52.6. Bank of India stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Bank of India shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The issue type bank said is "Unsecured, Subordinated, Redeemable, NonConvertible, Taxable, listed, fully paid-up Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure) in the nature of debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each (the Bonds)."

The bond issue will have base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore plus Green Shoe Option of Rs 3,000 crore, aggregating to Rs 5,000

crore, said the bank.

The issue opened on November 27 and closed on the same day. It received 97 bids of which 43 have been accepted, the lender said.

"Bank received total Bids amounting to Rs.13,700 crore in overwhelming response from investors and the issue was oversubscribed by 6.85 times against the base issue size of Rs.2,000 crore. Further, Bank has decided to accept bids of Rs.5,000 crore at coupon rate of 7.41% p.a," said the bank.