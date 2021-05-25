Why Barbeque Nation share zoomed 20% today

Barbeque Nation share rose 20% today after the casual dining restaurant chain reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.1 crore in Q4 against loss of Rs 28 crore in the year-ago period. Share of Barbeque Nation zoomed 20% to Rs 767.5 against previous close of Rs 639.60 on BSE.

Barbeque Nation stock has gained 28.98% in the last 3 days. The share opened with a gain of 3.03% at Rs 659 today. Barbeque Nation share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 1.39 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 10.16 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,878 crore on BSE.

The share hit its 52-week high of Rs 839 on April 9, 2021 and touched its 52-week low of Rs 481.35 on April 7 this year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 226 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY20.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 56 crore with margins of 24.8 per cent.

Share of revenue from digital platforms increased to 24.7% from 20.1% in Q4 FY20, while the delivery business has grown 6 times in Q4 FY21 as compared to the same period last year.

Barbeque Nation is one of India's leading casual dining restaurant chains. It currently owns and operates 147 outlets in India across 77 cities, 4outlets in the UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman.

Stocks in news: Grasim Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, India Cements and more