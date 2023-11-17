BCL Industries shares jump 9% to hit new high; stock up 110% in 11 months

Shares of BCL Industries Ltd surged as much as 9 per cent during the trading session on Friday to hit new all time highs for the day. The multibagger stock has been hogging limelight at Dalal Street as the stock has jumped about 26 per cent in the last two weeks on the back of heavy trading volumes.



Shares of BCL Industries surged about 9 per cent on Friday to hit an all time high of Rs 59.40 on Friday with total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,500 crore. As many as 6.23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE as of 3 pm on Friday. The scrip had settled at Rs 54.68 in the previous trading session on Thursday.



Shares of BCL Industries gained more than 80 per cent in the last six months, while the stock has gained about 110 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 28.60 hit in December 2022. The stock has surged a whopping 2,000 per cent from its Covid-19 lows around Rs 3 per share.



BCL Industries returned to black in the September 2023 quarter as it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.67 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period. The total income for the company in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 482.72 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 455.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago.



Shares of BCL Industries traded ex-split about three weeks ago. The company had announced the subdivision of its equity shares in 1:10 ratio earlier this year. BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.



InCred Equities, which has an 'add' rating on the stock, said that the company delivered results inline with its estimates. The company is on a healthy run, and needs to track the ongoing expansion. July saw the commissioning of 200 KLPD ethanol plant and rice straw boiler in Punjab, the utilization of the same needs tracking, it said.



"The company has re-entered the IMIL market in Punjab, we have not accounted for any contribution from the IMIL segment in our numbers. Ethanol prices for ESY 23-24 are not yet announced," InCred added.

