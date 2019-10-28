Bharat Rasayan share turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 86 lakh in 10 years; did you miss the rally?

Bharat Rasayan share price has delivered returns of 8,571% in the last 10 years. Bharat Rasayan stock which stood at Rs 68.35 on October 28, 2009 has risen to Rs 5,939.65 during the period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock in 2009 would now be over Rs 86.90 lakh. The share price of the pesticide manufacturer has risen 9.81% since the beginning of this year and gained 17.73% during the last one year. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex rose 8.82% since the beginning of this year and gained 16.5% during the last one year.

However, the small cap stock has lost 0.06% in last one month and fallen 3% in one week. The firm's market capitalisation has risen 92.33 times during last ten years. Currently, its m-cap stands at Rs 2,524.35 crore compared to Rs 27.34 crore on October 28, 2009. The firm has outperformed most of its peers in last 10 years.

While Bayer CropScience share has risen 677%, BASF India has clocked just 171% growth during the period. Shares of other listed peers Rallis India and Dhanuka Agritech too generated 150% and 635% returns in last 10 years.

Only agri-sciences firm PI Industries' stock has managed to surpass Bharat Rasayan with a return of over 9,300% during the period.

Steady financial performance has helped the stock gain during last 10 years. Bharat Rasayan reported a 67.05% rise in net profit to Rs 41.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2019 compared to Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. The firm clocked a 44.59% rise in sales to Rs 354.42 crore in Q1 of current fiscal compared with Rs 245.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018.

For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm logged Rs 992.18 crore in sales compared to Rs 101.46 crore for fiscal ended March 2010. For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm logged Rs 111.53 crore in net profit compared to profit of Rs 5.81 crore for fiscal ended March 2010.

Its basic earnings per share rose to Rs 262.50 in the last fiscal compared to Rs 13.62 for fiscal ended March 2010.

Return on capital employed rose to 33.33% in last fiscal compared to 13.30% for March 2010 fiscal. This ratio is higher than the 17% average in the chemicals industry. Return on net worth stood at 27.28% in last fiscal compared to 13.51% for fiscal ended March 2010. The stock has price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.20 compared to industry P/E ratio of 25.26 which indicates it is slightly undervalued in the sector.