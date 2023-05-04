scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bombay Dyeing Q4 results: Wadia firm's net loss widens to Rs 246 cr

Feedback

Bombay Dyeing Q4 results: Wadia firm's net loss widens to Rs 246 cr

Bombay Dyeing's consolidated revenue from core operations rose 12% to Rs 670 crore in Q4FY23

Wadia firm's net loss widens to Rs 246 cr Wadia firm's net loss widens to Rs 246 cr

Bombay Dyeing Limited on Thursday reported widening of net loss by 490 per cent at Rs 246.1 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. It reported consolidated net loss of Rs 41.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Bombay Dyeing is the flagship company of the Wadia Group, which also owns the cash- strapped airline carrier 'Go First', which filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday, over mounting losses, attributed to delays in the delivery of engines, resulting in grounding of half of its fleet.

Bombay Dyeing’s consolidated revenue from core operations rose 12 per cent to Rs 670.17 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as compared to Rs 598.01 crore a year ago. Other income of the company rose by almost 50 per cent to Rs 20.58 crore as against Rs 10.15 crore a year ago

The expenses of the company have climbed to Rs 909.82 crore as compared to Rs 645.08 crore a year ago.

After the results announcement, Bombay Dyeing's scrip closed Thursday trading session with 1.82% lower at Rs 86.5.

Also Read: What is Pratt & Whitney? The company Go First is blaming for bankruptcy

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 04, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd