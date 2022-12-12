scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Brightcom Group shares climb 3% as co clarifies on promoter share freeze

Feedback

Brightcom Group shares climb 3% as co clarifies on promoter share freeze

Brightcom Group had on December 9 said stock exchanges had put a hold on the settlement of some shares traded on December 5 and December 6 because of a complaint filed by a shareholder on a pledgee

Brightcom Group in a press release on Saturday said that contrary to malicious and ill-informed rumours in circulation, the NSDL accounts of the promoters are not frozen Brightcom Group in a press release on Saturday said that contrary to malicious and ill-informed rumours in circulation, the NSDL accounts of the promoters are not frozen

Shares of Brightcom Group advanced 3 per cent in Monday's trade after the company clarified that its promoter shares  are not frozen, "contrary to malicious rumours on social media." Brightcom Group in a press release on Saturday said that contrary to malicious and ill-informed rumours in circulation, the NSDL accounts of the promoters are not frozen.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS