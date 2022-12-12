scorecardresearch
Why are shares of JP Associates, Va Tech Wabag, JP Power, Rail Vikas Nigam and Sandu Pharma, rallying today?

Rail Vikas Nigam gained on forming a joint venture while Sandu Pharmaceuticals surged on entering an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam's Bach Ma Van Xuan Pharmaceuticals

VA Tech Wabag advanced on receiving a repeat order. JP Associates and JP Power gained as boards of the companies will meet today to discuss the divestment proposals VA Tech Wabag advanced on receiving a repeat order. JP Associates and JP Power gained as boards of the companies will meet today to discuss the divestment proposals

A host of stocks jumped 5-12 per cent in Monday’s trade amid stock-specific developments. JP Associates and JP Power gained, as boards of the companies will meet today to discuss divestment proposals. Rail Vikas Nigam gained on forming a joint venture while Sandu Pharmaceuticals surged on entering an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam's Bach Ma Van Xuan Pharmaceuticals. Shares of VA Tech Wabag advanced on receiving a repeat order.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
