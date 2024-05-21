BSE listed companies' market cap hits $5 trillion for first time

In a first, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed companies on Tuesday crossed $5 trillion-mark. The total market cap jumped by over $633 billion in 2024 so far.

Domestic equity benchmarks have been bullish for some time now. Sensex is trading just below 1.5 per cent from its all-time high. The climb in the broader indices have been stellar as BSE midcap and smallcap are trading at all-time highs.

Related Articles

On a year-to-date basis, Sensex has given returns of only 2.33 per cent, but BSE midcap and BSE smallcap indices have given returns of 16.62 and 11 per cent, respectively.

BSE's total market cap had touched $4 trillion in November 2023. It has soared past $5 trillion in just six months. BSE-listed firms reached the $1 trillion market cap in May 2007, doubling in over a decade to $2 trillion in July 2017 and then reaching the $3 trillion mark in May 2021.

The Indian stock market is ranked at the fifth spot in terms of market cap in the world. United States of America is in first place with a m-cap of $55 trillion. China is in second place with a m-cap of $9.4 trillion, Japan is in third place with $6.4 trillion and Hong Kong's stock market is in fourth place with a m-cap of $5.4 trillion.

The $5 trillion market cap for BSE listed companies is a major milestone that reflects the sustained momentum of the Indian stock market, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"It is important to understand that this landmark has been achieved when the market is almost flat trading in a range. This means the contribution to the upmove in market cap has come from the broader market. PSUs have contributed significantly to this achievement," he further stated.

The stock market has stabilised of late, even as fear gauge India VIX continued to climb ahead of the outcome of ongoing general elections on June 4. The recent comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have allayed market concerns a bit.

Domestic benchmarks closed on a mixed note today as losses in financials and consumer good stocks countered gains in metals and PSU banks. Headline index NSE Nifty rose 27 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 22,529-level. In contrast, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 53 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 73,953.