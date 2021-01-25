Union Budget 2021: Five stocks that have risen up to 845% since February 1

With the Union Budget 2021 just five trading sessions away and volatile markets keeping traders and investors nervous, all eyes will be on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech which is expected to revive the economy. In its efforts to boost the economy, the government is expected to add some ground for the market to rally further.

Sensex, which has already scaled 50K mark last week, needs cues on the domestic front too, to clock more gains. On an yearly basis, Sensex has gained 16% or 6,734 points and Nifty has risen 16.25% or 1990 points.

The Union Budget on February 1 might give reasons to the market to scale new highs with announcement of steps to take the economy out of recession. Meanwhile, there are stocks which have rallied up to 845% since last Budget was presented and contributed to gains on broader indices.

Here's a look at top five mid cap shares, which have risen the most in one year.

Tanla Platforms: Share of the software products seller has risen 845% or Rs 626 since last Budget. Currently, the stock trades at Rs 700.10, down 4.44% or Rs 32.50 against previous close. On April 7 last year, the stock fell to its 52-week low of Rs 38. Since then, it has gained 1,742% till date. The share has gained 2.29% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has gained 5.35%. Tanla Solutions offers software products. The company offers application-to-person service (A2P) messaging platform globally.

Alok Industries: Share of Alok Industries has risen 538% or Rs 17.67 in one year. A year ago, the stock stood at Rs 3.28%.

This stock has lost 11.63% in the last 5 days. The stock is down 10.3% since the beginning of this year.

Alok Industries is a textile manufacturing company based in Mumbai. Its main business involves weaving, knitting, processing, home textiles, ready made garments and polyester yarns. It exports 26% of its products to over 90 countries in the US, Europe, South America, Asia and Africa.

Laurus Labs: Share Of pharma firm Laurus Labs has clocked 359% or a gain of Rs 296 in one year. The share hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 385.8 today against previous close of Rs 370.65 on BSE. It has risen 7.31% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the pharma firm stood at Rs 20,380 crore on BSE. Laurus Labs is an India-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retrovirals (ARVs), oncology, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-asthma and gastroenterology.

Aarti Drugs: The stock has clocked 360% gains in one year. It has climbed Rs 561 against the close of Rs 155.71 during the period. Currently, the stock trades at Rs 717 on BSE. The pharma stock touched an intraday high of Rs 733, rising 6.82% on BSE. The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock has risen 0.82% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6,628 crore.

Aarti Drugs offers active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a range of therapeutic categories, such as anti-inflammatory, cardioprotectant, antifungals, antibiotic, antidiabetic, sedative and vitamins. Its products under APIs include Aceclofenac, Diclofenac Potassium, Diclofenac Diethylamine, Clopidogrel Bisulphate and Telmisartan.

CG Power: The stock has gained 331% or Rs 30.53 to Rs 39.75 in one year. However, the share has fallen 12% since the beginning of this year. It stands higher than 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,158 crore. The firm is engaged in design, manufacturing, and marketing of products related to power generation, transmission, and distribution. It is based in Mumbai and a part of the Murugappa Group.

