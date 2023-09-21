Canada visa services: BLS International shares drop 3% amid suspension of visa operations

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd fell over 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company said due to operational reasons, Indian visa services in Canada are suspended till further notice.

The company, which offers visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services, said the impact of the development will be negligible on its financials as the Canada visa issuance accounts for less than 2 per cent of its total annual revenues.

At its Canada website, the company said: "Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates."

The suspension of visa services raised fears that the fresh move was related to the recent escalation in Canada-India diplomatic row.

Later in a filing to BSE, the company said: "Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice. The impact of this move is negligible on our financials as the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2% to BLS International’s total annual revenue. You are requested to take the same on your records."

The Canadian PM Justin Trudeau recently suggested an involvement of the government of India in the killing of a Khalistani separatist based in Canada based on 'credible allegations' and also asked an Indian diplomat to leave the country. India, in its response, rejected the 'unsubstantiated' allegations and, in a tit-for-tat move, it asked a senior Canada diplomat to leave India within five days.

