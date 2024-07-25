Canara Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 10%, bad loans fall

Canara Bank reported a 10.47% rise in net profit for the June 2024 quarter on Thursday. The lender posted a net profit of Rs 3905.28 crore in Q1 against Rs 3534.84 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Gross NPA ratio slipped 101 bps to 4.14% against 5.15% in the June 2023 quarter. Net NPA ratio of the bank fell to 1.24%, down 33 basis points on a year on year basis from 1.57% in June 2023 quarter.



Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of the bank in Q1 stood at 89.22% OF June 2024 quarter against 89.10% as at March 2024 and 88.04% as on June 2023 quarter.



Domestic deposits of the bank rose 11.47% year-on-year to Rs 12,311,84 crore in Q1. Domestic Advances (gross) rose 9.17% year-on-year to Rs 9,20,334 crore as of June 2024 quarter.

The stock was trading flat at Rs 112.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 112.50 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.