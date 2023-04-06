Capacite Infraprojects shares: Mukul Agrawal added this underperformer to his portfolio in Q4

Seasoned investor Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal has added another civil construction stock to his portfolio in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023. The marquee investor picked up a stake in Capacite Infraprojects in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.



According to the latest regulatory filing of the company with exchanges, Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal owned 13,00,000 equity shares or 1.91 per cent stake in the company as on March 31, 2023. His investment in the company is little more than Rs 17.1 crore.



According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis. Mukul Agrawal's name did not appear in the key shareholders' list of the company in the December 2022 quarter.



Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose more than 2 per cent on Thursday to Rs 134.55, before trading at Rs 133.85 at 9.50 am. The scrip had settled at Rs 131.50. However, the stock has plunged about 32 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 192.35 on September 13, 2022.



The stock of Capacite Infraprojects has almost doubled from its covid lows so far. However, the counter is down 60 per cent in the last five years, while the stock has tumbled over 15 per cent in the year 2023 so far. However, in the last one year, it has risen by about 5 per cent.



Incorporated in 2012, Capacite Infraprojects is a focused EPC company that provides an end-to-end construction service for buildings and factories across sectors, including design and building services. It focusses on residential, commercial and institutional buildings.



Capacite Infraprojects was listed at the bourses in September 2017 as the company raised about Rs 400 crore via its initial stake sale, selling shares in the range of Rs 245-250 apiece. The stock is currently about 45 per cent below its issue price of Rs 250.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Mukul Mahavir Prasad Agrawal publicly holds 55 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 2,646.1 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed.

