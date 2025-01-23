scorecardresearch
Coforge shares in news today on Q3 earnings, interim dividend 

Coforge shares in news today on Q3 earnings, interim dividend 

Shares of Coforge ended 0.47% lower at Rs 8,225.10 on Wednesday.

Shares of Coforge Ltd are in news today after the firm reported a 10.3% rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Profit came at Rs 2,680 crore in Q3 against Rs rS 2428 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Rate of attrition for Coforge stood at 11.9% at the end of the December quarter.

Revenue rose 42.8% to Rs 3318.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 2323.3 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

EBITDA climbed 29.3% to Rs  519 crore in Q3 against Rs 401.2 crore revenue in the December 2023 quarter. 

The board also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as January 30, 2025.

The company said it logged robust total order intake of $501 mn during the quarter. It signed four large deals during the quarter. It saw a 40.1% YoY growth in order book executable over next 12 months to $1,365Mn at the end of the quarter. 

Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge said, “A 8.4% sequential cc growth, a 40.3% cc YoY growth in a seasonally weak quarter, four large deals in that same quarter, a concurrent and material sequential expansion of 122 bps in margins, a Cigniti business that has already touched an EBITDA margin of 17.3%, a large deals pipeline that is looking very robust and finally an ever strengthening next twelve month signed order book which now is 40% higher YoY gives us confidence that the coming year shall once again see robust and sustained growth.”

Shares of Coforge ended 0.47% lower at Rs 8,225.10 on Wednesday. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 23, 2025, 8:45 AM IST
