CSB Bank share rises 57% over issue price, market cap at Rs 5,268 crore

CSB Bank share, which listed at a premium of 41% today, rose further to trade 11.63% higher at Rs 307 on BSE. Share of CSB Bank made its stock market debut at Rs 275 on BSE compared to the issue price of Rs 195. The share of Chennai-based bank added 11.63% to its debut price to hit an intra day high of Rs 307 on BSE.

On NSE too, the bank rose 11% to Rs 306.80 compared to its opening price of Rs 275. Over all, share of CSB Bank has gained 57% to its issue price today. Market capitalisation of the bank rose to Rs 5,268 crore on BSE. At 12:17 pm, 32.60 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 95.72 crore on BSE.

Meanwhile, in a communication to bourses, the lender said CVR Rajendran has been appointed as the managing director and CEO for another three years till December 8, 2022. His current term will end on December 9 this year.

By Aseem Thapliyal