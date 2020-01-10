Delta Corp share price rises 5% after firm gets licence to operate casino in Nepal

Delta Corp share price rose in early trade today after the Mumbai-based firm said its subsidiary in Nepal was issued a licence for operating a casino in Nepal. Share price of Delta Corp rose up to 4.82% to Rs 206.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 197.15 on BSE. Delta Corp share price has risen 11.4% in two days. The stock opened with a gain of 3.58% to Rs 204.20 on BSE.

1.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.2 crore on BSE.

The small cap stock has lost 21% in last one year but gained 5.18% in one week.

Delta Corp share hit its 52-week high of Rs 277.75 on April 3, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 116.05 on July 31, 2019.

Operations of the company's casino at the Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu are expected to commence soon

The firm had inked an MoU for leasing space at the five-star Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, to operate a casino.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

By Aseem Thapliyal