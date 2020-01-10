Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 points, Nifty above 12,270; Infosys rises 2% ahead of Q3 results

Share Market LIVE: Kick starting the December quarterly earnings season, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty traded 0.50% higher on Friday, led by gains in IT and banking stocks amid easing geopolitical tensions. BSE S&P Sensex has risen 155 points higher to 41,6010 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 45 points to 12.260. In terms of sector, all indices traded higher today, It and realty gaining the most. Yesterday, amid no further fresh escalation in geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, both the indices gained 1.5% each. Since last week, global markets have been rattled by concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East after the US killing of Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.Geopolitical developments in the Middle East would the major driving factor for the Indian equity indices this week and will also have a bearing on crude oil prices and rupee movement, analysts said.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Nifty trades near record high

11: 00 AM

Nifty has made an intraday high of 12,285.15, trading mere 8.75 points away from 12,293.90 its lifetime high. Meanwhile, Sensex has reached to the high of 41,675.82 intraday, 134 points away from the all time high of 41,809.96.

YES Bank up 2.2% on board meet fro fundraising plans

10 : 45 AM

Shares of YES Bank traded 2.2% higher on Friday, as the lender's board at its meet scheduled for today plans to discuss fundraising. "A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds," the filing added.

Infosys gains 2% ahead of Q3 result

10: 40 AM

Infosys share price was trading higher ahead of the IT major's Q3 earnings set to be announced later in the day. Share price of Infosys rose up to 1.91% to Rs 741.45 against previous close of Rs 727.55 on BSE. Infosys stock opened higher at Rs 732 and has been trading in green since then. 0.76 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.65 crore on BSE.

28 of 40 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', nine "hold", two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

Market Update

10: 30 AM

According to traders, domestic equities extended gains as concerns over US-Iran standoff eased further after US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran.

World markets soared to record highs on Friday as investors looked beyond the Mideast volatility and focused on the upcoming US-China trade deal signing.

Pausing the nearly two-year trade war between the two countries, US will be signing the first phase of a pending trade deal with China on January 15.

Rupee at 71.14

10: 25 AM

The Indian rupee rose 7 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, buoyed by sliding oil prices and a firm trend at global markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally lower at 71.25 but soon stabilised to trade at 71.14.

Top gainers/losers

10: 15 AM

Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on Friday. On the other hand, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Nestle India were among the top losers today.

KNR Construction climbs over 10%

10: 10 AM

KNR Construction shares grew 10.78% intraday after the company said it has signed pact Share Purchase Agreement dated January 9, 2020 with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd to sell its entire equity stake in a toll road BOT asset viz KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited. The company holds 100% equity in the SPV.

Sterlite Tech up 4.4%

10: 05 AM

Sterlite Tech gained 4.4% intraday after company announced that Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of STL, entered into definitive agreements to acquire 12.8% stake in ASOCS, a vRAN technology company based out of Israel. The privately held company is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station solutions for Enterprise and Telco-Networks.

GMR Infrastructure gains 2%

10: 00 AM

GMR Infrastructure gained 2% today after the company said GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL) formed JV with Singapore's ESR for Logistics Park to develop a 66-acre logistics & industrial park in the south Indian city. Singapore ESR will have 70% equity interest & GMR Hyderabad will hold 30% in the venture named GMR Logistics Park Pvt.

Fitch Ratings on Bharti Airtel

9: 55 AM

Fitch Ratings said removing Bharti Airtel from its Rating Watch Negative (RWN) will depend on the Supreme Court ruling on a review petition filed by telecom companies against being asked to pay backdated statutory dues after considering non-telecom revenues. Fitch assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to the company's proposed US dollar senior unsecured convertible notes.

In a separate development, Bharti Airtel's $3bn fundraising exercise has been subscribed more than three times garnering pledges of $9-10bn. Airtel is looking to raise money through a private placement of equity share & sale of FCCB as it seeks to pay more than Rs 35,500cr in statutory dues.

Domestic pharma sales slowed in December

9: 50 AM

India's pharmaceutical market grew at a slower pace as drugmakers saw a decline in sales of anti-infective, cardiac & anti-diabetic drugs. Pharma sales grew 8.8% year-on-year in Dec to Rs 12,024 crore, slipping from a 32-month high of 14.5% in the previous month.

Sachin Bansal acquires DHFL General Insurance

9: 45 AM

Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal has reportedly acquired DHFL General Insurance from Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) for around Rs 100 crore. DHFL General Insurance has about Rs 400 crore assets under management. Bansal had also acquired another NBFC company CRIDS last year.

Gold slips 1%

9: 40 AM

MCX Gold slipped 1% to below 40k after touching a yesterday high of Rs 41,290/10gm.

Brent crude lower today

9: 30 AM

Brent Crude nosedived 6% to $65/bbl after it has touched yesterday high of above $71/bbl.

Opening Session

9: 20 AM

BSE S&P Sensex has risen 155 points higher to 41,6010 and NSE Nifty50 climbed 45 points to 12.260. In terms of sector, all indices traded higher today, It and realty gaining the most.

Global Market Update

9: 15 AM

On Wall Street, indices surged on US-China trade deal optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.81 points, the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.18 points.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, following gains on Wall Street overnight.

Nikkie, Taiwan and Hang Seng index rose over 20 points, while Kospi an dStarit times traded flat to positive. Shanghai Composite traded 9 points lower. In the meanwhile, SGX Nifty Futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 3 points higher at 12,278.

Pre-open session today

9: 10 AM

Indices trade higher in the pre-open session of Friday, with Sensex rising 115 points higher to 41,568 and Nifty trading 55 points higher at 12,271.

Stocks in the news

8: 55 AM

Infosys, Ashok Leyland, YES Bank, Goa Carbon, Sterlite Tech, Berger Paints, TCS, Emami Paper Mills among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

8: 45 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 431.11 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 419.22 crore on Thursday.

Last Close

8:15 AM

On Thursday, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty gained 1.55% each by the closing session, tracking overseas trend amid no further fresh escalation in geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. Sensex soared 634 points to close at 41,452.35 and Nifty rallied 190 points to end at 12,215.90. Except IT, all the other indices closed in the green.

