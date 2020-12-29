Dhunseri Ventures share rises 10% on levy of anti-dumping duty on PET Resin imports from China

Dhunseri Ventures share price jumped almost 10% in morning trade after the government imposed provisional anti-dumping duty on ''PET resin'' chemical from China to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

With only bids and no offers, Dhunseri Ventures stock opened higher at Rs 65 today, also its day's low and later gained 9.96% to hit the day's high of Rs 70.65 during the session, against the last close of Rs 64.25.

Dhunseri Ventures stock has gained 10% in a month and 2.39% in one year. However, the stock has declined 3% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of Dhunseri Ventures stood at Rs 247.45 crore as of today's session. Dhunseri Ventures stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 75 and a 52-week low of Rs 42.55.

Dhunseri Ventures share price has risen 12.86% in the last 2 days. Dhunseri Ventures stock price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended duty of up to USD 200.66 per tonne after conducting a probe on alleged dumping of ''Polyethylene Terephthalate'' (PET resin) by Chinese companies, following a complaint by domestic manufacturers like Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, who had filed an application for initiation of the anti-dumping investigations.