Dolly Khanna reduced stake in a multibagger, stayed put in another one in March quarter; details here

Marquee Dalal Street investor Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stake in one company, while she kept status-quo in another one for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna, who is known for picking up lesser-known multibagger stocks at the early stage.

The Chennai-based superstar investor slashed her stake in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure by 21 basis points (bps), while she stayed put in Deepak Spinners, keeping her stake unchanged, the latest shareholdings suggested.

Dolly Khanna cut her stake in Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure as she sold about 17,900 shares of the company between January-March 2023 period as her stake in the company slipped to 1,20,520 shares, or 1.41 per cent, as on March 31, 2023. She owned 1,38,424 shares, or 1.62 per cent, stake in the company as of December 2022 quarter.

Shares of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure surged about 7 per cent to Rs 469 on Thursday, before paring up their gains partially. The scrip had settled at Rs 440.40 on Wednesday. The stock is about 40 per cent down from its 52-week high at Rs 725.80 hit in September 2022.

Shares of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure have turned multibagger, rising more than 500 per cent in the last five years. The stock has zoomed about 2,400 per cent from its covid lows. It has gained about 33 per cent in the last one year.

Incorporated in 1987, Tinna rubber and Infrastructure is a homegrown company which is primarily engaged in recycling of the waste tyres/end-of-life tyres (ELT) and manufacturing value-added products derived from waste tyres/ELTs.

According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis.

However, her stake in the Deepak Spinners remained unchanged at 83,263 equity shares, or 1.16 per cent, as of March 31, 2023. Her holding stood the same in the quarter on December 31, 2023.

Shares of Deepak Spinner rose marginally during the trading session on Thursday. The scrip rose a little more than a per cent to Rs 239. It has settled at Rs 236.40 on Wednesday.

Shares of Deepak Spinners have risen about 165 per cent in the last five years, whereas its return in the last three-year period is more than 210 per cent. However, it has lost 20 per cent of its value in the last one-year period.

Incorporated in 1986,Deepak Spinners is engaged in the manufacturing of synthetic staple fiber yarn and man-made fibers blended yarn. It offers products made from a range of synthetic fibers, such as polyester, viscose, acrylic and blends.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds stocks of 15 companies with a net worth of over Rs 241.1 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

Also read: This green energy stock rose 8,100% in three years; hit record high today

Also read: Nykaa shares: Reason behind fall in new-age stock post Q4 update; Nomura price target & more